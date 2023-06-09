Contests

Black Music Month Hip Hop 50th Edition

Published on June 9, 2023

OG Challenge/Black Music Month Hip Hop 50th Edition Contest Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Tap in with POWER all month long for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card and tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival!

Every Thursday in June POWER is giving you a chance to win!

Tune into our Lunch Mix at noon every and the Traffic Jam Mix at 5 pm each Thursday in June for your chance to win a $100 gift card and tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival!

Details online, tap the link in our bio!

