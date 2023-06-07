Watch: Metro Boomin Reacts To Seeing His Character In ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Since its debut over the weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has hit record numbers. The movie stars prominent figures like Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry and more. One of today’s most impressive music producers, Metro Boomin, also made his first voiceover acting debut for the popular film. Watch his reaction to hearing himself on the big screen inside.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to Sony’s 2018 Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel has already garnered $120 million in its box office debut. This enormous figure is more than triple the original’s opening weekend numbers.

Fans were enthusiastic to catch some of their favorite stars like Moore, Rae, Kaluuya, Henry and Metro in the latest movie. Metro Boomin graced the film with a memorable one-liner as one of the many Spider-Men in the Spider-Verse.The music producer is also responsible for the film’s soundtrack, where he gathered some of his top-recording artist friends to collaborate. The soundtrack features artists like JID, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Nas, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, James Blake, Offset, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky and more.

A viral video of Metro Boomin reacting to seeing himself onscreen surfaced on social media. He received an appropriate response of laughter and cheerful applause to his one liner where his character says while hanging upside down, “my bad everybody. there was somewhere to run.”

We love to see it. The producer has supported several artists in his decade long career with frequent collaborators 21 Savage, Future, Big Sean and more. It’s no surprise that he’s receiving the support he deserves as he continues to make even more impressive moves in music and now film.

Check out the viral video below:

