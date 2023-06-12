Houston Venue Where Takeoff Was Shot & Killed Sued By His Mother

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Titania Davenport, the mother of Takeoff, who tragically lost his life as the victim of gun violence, is now suing the venue where her son was murdered.

Spotted on Variety, Takeoff’s mother has filed a negligence lawsuit at the venue where he was killed at a late-night event in downtown Houston on Nov.1 after being shot multiple times.

According to Harris County Police, Takeoff, born Karsnick Khari Ball, was an “innocent bystander.” during an argument that turned violent, subsequently leading to his death, his family feels that the venue is responsible because it did not have adequate security that night.

Per Variety:

On June 7, Davenport filed a lawsuit at the Texas district court against the property owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling, noting that the defendants were informed the event required extra security and would draw a large crowd, many of whom would be celebrities. They further claim the venue “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff].”

The lawsuit reads:

“Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime. Moreover, in addition to prior crimes, Defendants negligently failed to take necessary and unique precautions due to the specific event and the attendees. Specifically, Defendants knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime. Defendants negligently represented proper security would be in place, when in fact none was; this caused many people to come to the event without concern.”

The website also points out that Davenport manages her late son’s estate. She is seeking $1 million in monetary relief and wants a trial by jury for damages that include personal injury, wrongful death, funeral expenses, and mental anguish.

A grand jury has already indicated Takeoff’s alleged killer.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Houston Venue Where Takeoff Was Shot & Killed Sued By His Mother was originally published on hiphopwired.com