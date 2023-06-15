Contests

Win Tickets to See Drake on July 1st! Plus $250!

Published on June 15, 2023

Drake concert ticket promo

POWER has your chance to see Drake live in concert PLUS $250!

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour rolls through the Schottenstein Center on July 1, and POWER wants to send someone FOR FREE!

For your chance to win tickets to see Drake live in concert plus win $250, just tell us what music you want to hear us play on the radio.

That’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE DRAKE PLUS $250!

