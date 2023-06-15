Win Tickets to See Drake on July 1st! Plus $250!

POWER has your chance to see Drake live in concert PLUS $250!
Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour rolls through the Schottenstein Center on July 1, and POWER wants to send someone FOR FREE!
For your chance to win tickets to see Drake live in concert plus win $250, just tell us what music you want to hear us play on the radio.
That’s it!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE DRAKE PLUS $250!
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery