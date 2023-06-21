City of Durham Presents Proclamation Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop

As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop’s founding, the City of Durham honored the art form and some of its local heroes during last night’s City Council meeting.

Durham-based Hip-Hop duo Little Brother and K975’s own Brian Dawson was on hand as the proclamation was presented by Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton on behalf of Mayor Elaine O’Neal. You can watch video of the presentation (at 14:47) and read the proclamation below!

Proclamation:

Whereas, Hip-Hop is a form of Black music born in New York City in the 1970s, up in the Bronx;

And whereas, the genre originated as a cultural exchange among Black, Latino, and Caribbean youth and has grown into one of the most consumed genres of music in the United States;

And whereas, Hip-Hop is now an international cultural force that has influenced the speech, clothing, dance, politics, economics, and worldview of millions and millions of people of every race, culture, and religion around the globe;

And whereas, the influence of Hip-Hop has been used to foster messages of unity, self-esteem, respect for others, uplift, peace, self-knowledge, justice, and general positivity by artists such as Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, and KRS-One;

And whereas, the City of Durham is extremely proud of Durhamites that have contributed to the growth and success of Hip-Hop, such as Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham, Little Brother, 9th Wonder, DJ NABS, and DJ Brian Dawson to name a few;

And whereas, 2023 marks the 50th year of Hip-Hop.

The City of Durham celebrates the enduring genius of Black youth and the ability of Hip-Hop to aid in the struggle against violence, negativity, and self-destruction.

Therefore, I, Elaine O’Neal, Mayor of the City of Durham, North Carolina, do hearby proclaim the month of June as Hip-Hop Appreciation Month in Durham, and hearby urge all residents to encourage all residents to celebrate the joy and power of the pulsating beats of the art form, as well as the force for good many Hip-Hop artists have been over the last 50 years and to recognize Durham’s continued leadership in promoting art that transforms, challenges, enriches, and uplifts us all;

Witness my hand and the corporate seal of the City of Durham, North Carolina, This 20th Day of June 2023.

Elaine O’Neal, Mayor

City of Durham Presents Proclamation Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop was originally published on hiphopnc.com