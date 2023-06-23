Making his grand musical debut back in March with FORWARD, St. Louis singer Jordan Ward is on a path to becoming one of the most sought-after new voices in contemporary R&B.
Thankfully, Incognito and DJ Misses got a chance to tap in with the Southern crooner for an opportunity to introduce him to those who may not be familiar with his infectious sound.
RELATED: POTC Exclusive: Ryan Cameron Breaks Down His Many, Many Lanes Of Entrepreneurship
From discussing favorite “ratchet songs” to giving us his wish list of future collaborators, Jordan Ward’s time spent in the POTC studio was insightful to say the least. We’ll definitely be looking out for his rise in the game!
Watch the full interview with Jordan Ward via Posted On The Corner below:
The post Jordan Ward Talks Beginnings As A Backup Dancer And Why Music Needs Him appeared first on Black America Web.
Jordan Ward Talks Beginnings As A Backup Dancer And Why Music Needs Him was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Zion Williamson’s Obsessive Side Piece Moriah Mills Is (Thankfully) Suspended From Twitter
-
Nicki Minaj’s Home Swatted After Prank Calls Of Child Abuse And A House Fire, Twitter Reacts