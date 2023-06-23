Cardi B Tells Tasha K To Keep Takeoff’s Name Out Of Her Mouth

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tasha K is still on Cardi B’s smoke list. Bardi made sure to check the blogger after mentioning Takeoff on social media.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Bronx bombshell had time on Wednesday (June 21.) For some reason, the YouTube personality felt compelled to comment on Takeoff and lowkey tried to hint that the “Up” rapper was a bit too merry after his tragic passing. “Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died?? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking…Everyone grieve diff…” she wrote.

Naturally, the tweet landed on Cardi B’s radar and she quickly responded. “And Tasha K with your despicable a**.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a** point is disgusting,” she began. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day. I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection.”

She went on to also reminded Tasha that she needs to pay up. “But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Cardi B had even more time and took her talents to the Twitter Spaces platform talking very spicy. “[The Judge] said if you hide any money you’re gonna get in trouble by the court,” Bardi said. “B*tch you’re going to jail. You’re going to jail. You’re going to jail…And then motherf***ers wanna talk about that I was talking about her kids, no b*tch! I wasn’t talking about no motherf***ing kids. Y’all love to twist a b*tch f***ing words. Y’all do that for your own convenience…You ain’t even gonna be able to put your kids through college…f***ing around. Look at the sh*t you have caused yourself with your motherf*cking mouth.”

You can listen to Cardi B discuss Tasha K below.

