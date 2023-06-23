Boosie Granted Bond But Claims “Racist” Prosecutor Is Blocking His Freedom

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Boosie’s fight for freedom continues. He has been granted bond, but a federal prosecutor is making it difficult for him to get of jail.

As spotted on HipHopDX Baton Rogue, the Louisiana native is facing some push back from the criminal system even though he has been given the green light by a magistrate. On Tuesday, June 20 the rapper was granted an appeal bond by the judge overseeing his federal gun case. But surprisingly, he is still behind bars even though he has the $50,000 to post for his freedom. Boosie took to social media to explain his situation saying that the federal prosecutor has requested his bond be denied claiming that BooPac is a flight risk thus he should remain in jail until his trial.

The judge eventually denied the prosecutor’s request but the legal professional has appealed the decision. Boosie took to Twitter Wednesday (June 21), to express his frustration “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go,” he wrote. “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.” Boosie also stated Mr. Wheat mocked him by wiping down his shoulder during a court session. “This is total misconduct from a prosecutor,” he added. “He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison.”

Boosie is now pleading with the people to help him out. “I need the people of San Diego outside the court tomorrow to protest the injustice that is being done to me,” Boosie continued. “I need ALL prayer warriors across the world to pray this southern district of California remove Mr. wheat and this prosecution off my case. Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

On June 14, Boosie was arrested leaving a courtroom in San Diego after getting a gun case dismissed.

Boosie Granted Bond But Claims “Racist” Prosecutor Is Blocking His Freedom was originally published on hiphopwired.com