The 2023 BET Awards took place Sunday Night (June 25). And while stars like Busta Rhymes, Latto, and others held it down with memorable performances, it was the onstage reunion of Migos rappers Quavo and Offset to celebrate the memory of their fallen brother Takeoff that became one of the night’s most memorable moments.
RELATED: Did City Girls’ JT Throw Her Phone at Lil Uzi at 2023 BET Awards? [VIDEO]
RELATED:The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
RELATED: The Migos’ Indelible Mark On Hip-Hop Fashion
Check out the video below.
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo’s Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Become CoHost for a Day with Power 107.5/106.3 and Ohio Media School!
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
BREAKING: Boosie Badazz Arrested By Feds After Court Appearance