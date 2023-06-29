Anthony Mackie Speaks On Jonathan Majors Abuse Allegations: “Nothing Has Been Proven About This Dude”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

When damning accusations hit a Hollywood star, their contemporaries usually remain silent.

The person is erased from interview questions and upcoming works, but not this time when it comes to Jonathan Majors.

The first major star to speak on his domestic violence allegations is Anthony Mackie. Both are part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, as Mackie’s handled the roles of Sam Wilson, Falcon, and Captain America while Majors is Kang the Conqueror in differing iterations.

During an interview with Inverse, Mackie was asked about Majors’ future in the MCU given his current embroilment in abuse charges which he vehemently denies. Mackie wants everyone to know that the case against him is still ongoing.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie says. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

That grace hasn’t been mirrored in those working with Majors as other relationships have been cut. His role in the film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel The Man in My Basement has been recast; he was dropped from his management company and PR firm and removed from ad campaigns as his future in the entertainment industry remains on the ropes.

On the legal side of things, Majors has filed a domestic violence incident report against his ex-girlfriend– the same one whose statements led to his arrest on March 25.

In the complaint, Majors alleges that the woman was “drunk and hysterical” and caused him to bleed during the incident, and says that isn’t the first time she’s physically attacked him.

The Creed III actor did admit to grabbing her to pull her back into the car they were in amid the heated exchange but claims it was for her own safety.

“I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” the incident report reads, according to PEOPLE.

