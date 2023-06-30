Power 107.5 CLOSE

Beauty powerhouses Danessa Myricks and Jackie Aina are joining forces to bring “The Fearless Tour” to a city near you.

Danessa Myricks and Jackie Aina are making their marks in the beauty and entrepreneurial realms and are taking their expertise on the road! The tour begins during Essence Festival weekend with a parade on Bourbon Street (featuring free giveaways), a Beyond Beauty panel discussion, and a meet and greet at Sephora. The tour then heads to Los Angeles, Texas, DC, and lands at its final stop in New York.

This fun tour offers unique intel from two fierce women knowledgeable in Afrofuturism, beauty, and technology. Danessa Myricks is known for her bold makeup brand that provides inclusive, high-performing beauty products for affordable prices. Jackie Aina hopped on the scene as a beauty influencer turned guru who has expanded her empire to luxury candles and more. During the tour panels, the ladies will discuss their journeys, the importance of community, wellness, and supporting Black-owned businesses. Below are the dates for the tour. Join the ladies and get inspired!

New Orleans, LA – July 1st and 2nd

Los Angeles, CA – July 6th Dallas, TX – July 9th Washington DC – July 11th

Garden City, NY – July 27th

Danessa Myricks And Jackie Aina Are Bringing ‘The Fearless Tour’ To New Orleans, LA, TX, DC, And NY was originally published on hellobeautiful.com