Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show
She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.
READ MORE:
RELATED: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Via Surrogate
RELATED: Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting
RELATED: DeVonta Smith Prepares for Newborn Baby in Style! [PHOTOS]
Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide