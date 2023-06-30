Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 at 53

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Dr. Naomi Campbell; actress, model, and now mother of two, gave birth to a beautiful baby on Thursday.

She took to instagram a heartwarming caption welcoming her baby boy into the world. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” Campbell wrote. “A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo ” Campbell captioned.

“Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!” her good friend Cindy Crawford commented. Some fans batted a side eye at the situation, commented they didn’t know Naomi was even pregnant, and may have been unfit to birth a child healthy at her age. But we all know that black does not crack, which is why “Naomi having a baby at 53 is proof that it’s never too late to have kids” another Instagram user said.

As Naomi Campbell goes into mommy mode with her newborn, we’ll be missing her in the magazines for a bit!

