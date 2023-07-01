Exclusive: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen & More Talk Nostalgic Summer Blockbuster ’Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Harrison Ford and his famed fedora are BACK in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny which delivers the well-preserved goods for fans of the whip-cracking dynamo who, in his latest adventure, races against time to retrieve a potentially catastrophic device.

“We haven’t avoided the fact that Indy has aged 40 years over the period we’ve been telling his story—we’ve embraced it,” said Ford. “We faced the challenges he faced, and we’ve brought a real humanity and warmth to the story. It’s a remarkable job of imagination that’s been performed to conceive the context that the story takes place in. Very bold. Very excitng. Very courageous.”

Accompanied by his sticky-fingered Goddaughter Helen (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and her lovable sidekick Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy soon finds himself facing off against unrelenting Nazi Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) with a devious plot to change the course of history.

Check out the tailer below:

Directed by Oscar-winning director James Mangold, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny also stars Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Olivier Richters.

“Indiana Jones is a character that always surprises us,” said Mangold. “He can be selfish, he can be empathic, he can be brave, he can be a coward. And Harrison holds all these contradictory elements together. Indiana Jones is not a Greek hero on Mount Olympus, he’s a very human character. I think all his eccentricities and anxieties and neuroses and foibles are part of his appeal. But he does have a superpower, and it’s that he’s incredibly lucky.”

Returning to whisk us away into fantasy is iconic composer John Williams who elevates the globe-spanning film with his signature score.

We caught up with the legendary Harrison Ford, director James Mangold, and other stars of the nostalgic film in interviews you can enjoy below:

Harrison Ford and James Mangold

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ethann Isidore

Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Boyd Holbrook

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere!

Exclusive: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen & More Talk Nostalgic Summer Blockbuster ’Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ was originally published on globalgrind.com