Raekwon The Chef’s Wedding Guests Include Nas, Ghostface, Fat Joe & More

Congratulations are in order for Hip-Hop legend, Raekwon The Chef, as the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman will now have some help in the kitchen. He tied the knot at a star-studded wedding over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to show love to his recently wed brother from another mother, Nas congratulated the “Incarcerated Scarfaces” rapper and shared pics from the ceremony with a caption that read, “Rae Day! Congratulations to @raekwon & his family. ~From the family.” From the pictures posted alone you can see there were a few Hip-Hop legends in attendance as Nas, Fat Joe, N.O.R.E. and fellow Wu-Tang Clan members were on hand to help Rae celebrate his newfound union to a woman we only know as Jasmine.

With successful Hip-Hop friends like this, y’all know those wedding gifts and wedding envelopes were next level. Just sayin’.

Even Faith Evans joined in on the festivities and performed for Rae and his new wife to get their new life off to the right vibe.

As spotted on HipHopDX, check out pics and videos of the celebration below and wish Raekwon and his Wiz the best in the comments section below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuKqnO2p–I/

