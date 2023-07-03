Power 107.5 CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish has revisited her rap career. She has previewed her new song with Lil Jon and E-40.

As spotted on HipHopDX, Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked’s 2023 Impact Awards took place on Tuesday, June 27. Tiffany Haddish hosted the ceremony and as expected she won over the crowd with her signature brand of comedy. Midway into the festivities she explained that she’s back in the booth. “So I want to share this song with y’all,” Tiffany Haddish said. “It ain’t out yet — this is an exclusive.”

She went on to play an unnamed track with Lil Jon on the hook. “We gon party til the club close, we gon drink til the club close/ Get f**ked up til the close, stunting on them broke h*es”. Tiffany follows right after with her verse. “Looking like money and I’m feeling like money/ Let the top down on Sunset, cause it’s sunny/ Pull up to the club, valet open the door/ Treat me like a star, take me through the back door.”

She also played a song with E-40. “Left cheek, left cheek, right cheek, right cheek/ Break that thing down, look over your shoulder,” E-40 says on the chorus. Tiffany proceeds to talk spicy shortly after. “All natural, I don’t need a** shots/ Try to touch a bi**h, that’ll get ya a** shot/ Reppin’ for the pretty bi**hes I’m a mascot.”

You can see Tiffany Haddish debut her songs from the awards show below.

Tiffany Haddish Is Rapping Again, Previews New Song With E-40 And Lil Jon was originally published on hiphopwired.com