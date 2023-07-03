FN DaDealer, YSL Records Signee, Charged With Murder

Power 107.5 CLOSE

FN DaDealer, a young rapper signed to Young Thug‘s Young Stoner Life recording label, was arrested and charged with murder. FN DaDealer is currently being held without bond in Fulton County, Georgia.

As reported by local news outlet WSB-TV, FN DaDealer, 20, was arrested in late June after he was connected to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Mechanicsville.

FN DaDealer, real name Jakobe Moody, was arrested on June 29 and charged in the shooting death of Tremaine Glasper, 28. The outlet adds that Moody is currently behind bars at Fulton County Jail facing charges of murder along with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to details provided by the outlet, Glasper was shot on June 5 while sitting inside a vehicle, prompting officials to respond to calls regarding the shooting. The investigation revealed that Moody was one of three gunmen.

The outlet spoke with Moody’s mother, who claims her son was not involved in any street activity and that he was primarily focused on his burgeoning music career.

Police did not reveal details about the other two suspects.

