Getting a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sneakers is no easy feat, but luckily one fan at a Travis Scott was able to take home a pair of the coveted grails. And he actually got the pair from the “Highest In The Room” rapper himself!

Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with a post that showcased the moment that Travis Scott took his own pair of “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive’s” off his feet and gave it to a fan in the front row of his show. According to TMZ, the moment went down during Travis’ set at the Rolling Loud show in the Netherlands. After one very intense fan caught his eye, Travis and said fan began rapping along to his song, and it was enough to inspire Travis to give the fan a parting gift.

TMZ reports:

The reason … this fella was rapping TS’s own lyrics right back to him, seemingly perfectly and just as animated as Travis too — almost like they were mirroring each other, really.Watch what happens next … Trav appears to be impressed by the fact that the fan was able to keep up, so he rewards him on the spot. He literally yanks his shirt off — an unreleased “Utopia” tee, it seems — and hands it to the kid … and ditto for the shoes off his feet.

We can’t even hate as that man knew Travis’ song word-for-word. He deserved them kicks. Whether or not he actually wears them or just puts them in some display case is on him, but regardless, we know that’s a moment he’ll remember for the rest of his life. Afterwards, the lucky guy posted pics of the kicks and shirt he copped at the show. Afterwards, the lucky guy posted pics of the kicks and shirt he copped at the show. https://twitter.com/gabythms/status/1675286367662751744 We’re just glad he made it out that place in one piece. Check out the clip of the moment everything went down below, and remember to be ready to recite Travis Scott’s lyrics at his show going forward. Might go home with a pair of grails.

Travis Scott Blesses Fan With His Own Personal Pair Of Air Jordan 1 Low’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com