Arts & Entertainment

Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco

Ari Lennox gave us style goals recently in her latest fit.

Published on July 9, 2023

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying pressure in every look she rocks! Over the weekend, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in a pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!

Taking to the platform, Ari’s longtime stylist, No IG Jeremy, shared the fashionable look with the beauty rocking the bright look to perfection. The Bronx and Banco ensemble featured a criss cross neckline along with a cinched waist and fringes at the hem. She paired the look with matching pink briefs which showed off her toned legs.

The starlet accessorized look with matching orange heels and and rocked minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked back, curly pony tail as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set.
“Shea Butter Baby 🎶 @arilennox 📸: @sterlingpics” the photo’s caption read. Check it out below.

 

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?

Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

