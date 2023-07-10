Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run

Published on July 10, 2023

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Momma Dee is recuperating after being injured in a hit-and-run accident last week.

TMZ reports that the reality star was going to a local Sephora Wednesday afternoon (July 5) when someone allegedly slammed into her parked car and took off.

Momma Dee said that she was parked on a busy street and was hit as she was getting out of her car. She says she was struck by someone in a black Ford sedan, who then kept going.

TMZ obtained video of Momma Dee being treated by medical personnel. Thankfully, she walked away with just a few minor bruises and scratches.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

