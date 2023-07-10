WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.
Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
The post Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison was originally published on wibc.com
-
Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!