From smoke-filled orange skies to snow-free winters, many people are understanding that climate change is a very important subject that’s worth paying close attention to.
That’s why we were happy to have White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi stop by the Ryan Cameron Uncensored studio for a crash course to answer many of the climate crisis questions we’re all collectively wondering.
He came by to break down things from many interesting perspectives, including the fact that ‘redlining’ in Black and Brown neighborhoods has made it where a disproportionate ratio of pavement-to-trees literally makes it hotter in those areas. However, it wasn’t all gloom and doom as he also gave us some tips on how we can change for the better, like purchasing heat pumps and efficient windows that even give you a 30% tax credit just for doing your part on the front-end.
Hear White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi talk more on his expertise below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored:
The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi Gives Us A Crash Course On The Weather Crisis appeared first on Black America Web.
