Ben & Jerry’s Wokeness Causes Them To Eat Their Own Words

Be careful what you’re woke for… Ben & Jerry’s may be rethinking their controversial Independence Day tweet after being challenged to put their money where their mouth is.

An indigenous Native American chief in Vermont says he would love the ice cream mogul to give back the land they built their headquarters on. This suggestion comes days after the company took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to ‘remind’ everyone why we should all feel bad about being an American.

As you can see, they clearly put an emphasis on the USA being built on stolen land. Well, now a Native American chief is calling them on their own hypocrisy.

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, told the NYP that Ben & Jerry’s headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont was built on Western Abenaki land. If the company wants to truly ‘give the land back’ to the people, he “looks forward to any kind of correspondence with the brand to see how they can better benefit indigenous people.”

This is not the first time the ice cream company has made political headlines. Back in July of 2021, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories amidst the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

