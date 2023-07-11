Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulation are in order to Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae. According to PEOPLE, they welcomed a baby girl. No further details are known other than a source who says the couple is “doing well.”

“Naomi Osaka is officially a mom! The four-time Grand Slam singles champion and her boyfriend Cordae have welcomed a baby girl, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Link in bio for all the sweet details!” the publication wrote.

We don’t know the baby’s birthdate, but Osaka’s last Instagram post was an image of herself at her princess-themed baby shower five weeks ago. The tennis pro isn’t the only person to give birth in recent days. Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart announced the birth of their baby boy True Legend, born July 6.

We are on an active bump watch. Rihanna is currently pregnant, and should give birth in the coming months. The star was spotted in Barbados in the beginning of the month with her boyfriend and their son, RZA.

A huge congratulations to Osaka and Cordae on their bundle of joy. Who’s celebrity kid are you most excited to see?

DON’T MISS…

Naomi Osaka And Boyfriend Cordae Welcome A Baby Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com