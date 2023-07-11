Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While 90’s era Hip-Hop fans won’t be getting a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunion album anytime soon, a few of their members have dropped some work off here and there and today one of their most popular members returns with some new work with the old flow.

In his latest visuals for “Kray Kray,” Krayzie Bone gets ready for war in the early 1900’s when fighter planes had a single-seat and rifles had knives attached to them. Why the heck would Krazyie Bone want to go back in time to fight in a war? Hella random.

Back in 2023, Joell Ortiz seems to be content with his life thus far and in his and L’Orange’s black-and-white clip to “OG,” the man kicks it in his estate Tony Soprano style complete with the bathrobe and cigar next to the pool. He’s Latino so you know he had the chancletas poppin’ too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Z-Ro and Shaq, Mozzy, and more.

KRAYZIE BONE – “KRAY KRAY”

JOELL ORTIZ & L’ORANGE – “OG”

Z-RO FT. SHAQ – “STOP THE RAIN”

THE ALCHEMIST FT. LARRY JUNE & JAY WORTHY – “MIDNIGHT OIL”

MOZZY – “COUNT TIME”

KYE COLORS – “UP NOW”

COI LERAY – “MAKE MY DAY”

NIPPA – “REVERSE”

PHILTHY RICH – “RICH IS GANGSTA”

LIKKLE VYBZ & VYBZ KARTEL – “LEMONADE”

Krayzie Bone “Kray Kray,” Joell Ortiz & L’Orange “OG” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com