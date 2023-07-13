No Leads From Cocaine Found at the White House According to Secret Service

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The US Secret Service said Thursday that it cannot determine whose bag of cocaine was found in the White House on July 2nd, and closed its probe into the incident.

In a statement describing the events surrounding the cocaine’s discovery, which began July 2nd, the Secret Service said as part of its review, it compiled a list of “several hundred” people who may have accessed the area where the substance was discovered. But no fingerprints could be found on the cocaine’s packaging and there was “insufficient DNA” for “investigative comparisons,” the Secret service said.

The agency claimed there was no surveillance footage found that provided investigative leads or other ways for investigators to identify who the cocaine belonged to.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the agency said. “At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of House Committee on Oversight, in a letter last week requested a briefing from the Secret Service on the discovery of the cocaine as part of its own investigation.

“The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history,” Comer wrote.

