Lil Durk was recently released from the hospital after being there for a week due to issues of severe dehydration and exhaustion.
TMZ initially reported the story.
Lil Durk reportedly felt sick while he was in Ohio. He went to a hospital as a precaution but was promptly alerted that the situation was more serious than he was aware.
Durk ultimately missed performances in Europe and the ESPY Awards because of his hospital stay. He was released on July 6.
From TMZ:
“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”
Check back for updates on Lil Durk over the coming days as we continue to monitor his condition!
To read the entire TMZ report, [click here].
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
