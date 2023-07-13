Exclusive: Issa Rae Talks Playing A Motorcycle Ridin’ Mommy-To-Be In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ & More

ISSA SZN

Thriving media mogul Issa Rae entered her superhero era as motorcycle-ridin’ mommy-to-be Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in box office-shattering blockbuster Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse which continues to reign as the second biggest movie of 2023 (so far).

Rae, who makes her animated blockbuster debut in the film, opened up about entering her Spider-Woman era, writing her own story, and more in our interview you can enjoy up top.

With two blockbusters in the same summer, it’s clear 2023 belongs to Issa Rae who, in one film, is an elite protector of the multiverse and President of Barbie Land in the other.

“Insecure was such an all-encompassing task for me. And it was amazing to be able to wear so many hats and to bring my vision to life in that particular series, but I was tired,” she said in an interview with EBONY about her leap from the small screen to IMAX. “I wanted to branch out and do more ensemble pieces, just to be able to check on my own skills and learn from other people.”

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the mind-blowing sequel to Sony Pictures’ Oscar-winning 2018 film refuses to slow down at the box office where its webbed $645,057,677 million worldwide.

Peep the trailer below:

“That’s why I love this movie, because it’s about how we wear that mask,” said Shameik Moore (who voices Miles Morales) in an interview with Esquire. “It really depends on what you find important… These are people that have saved multiple lives, and will continue to save multiple lives. Someone could say they’re crazy. It’s just how they wear their mask.”

Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse is now playing in every dimension, everywhere.

