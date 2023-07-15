Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby is diversifying his portfolio. The Atlanta rapper recently opened his own seafood restaurant in his native Atlanta.

Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, said he wanted to open a spot, The Seafood Menu Restaurant & Lounge, that catered to his own tastes. According to TMZ Hip Hop, he had some notables in attendance during the grand opening, too.

Reports TMZ:

The Quality Control rapper was flanked by a huge audience of supporters as Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos commended Baby for opening the establishment in his old neighborhood … which, if you’re in the ATL, is located at 880 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW.

Baby was holding his son Loyal and nodded as others received their credit for enduring the construction obstacles that delayed and threatened the restaurant’s creation.

Baby’s said to have been inspired by many restaurants’ resilience to stay open during the trying times of the pandemic and created a spot custom to his tastes.

Reportedly, one of the restaurant’s draws is that it boasts 7 unique sauces that include Caribbean jerk butter and lemon pepper butter.

Let us know if you’ll be stopping in during your next stop in Atlanta in the comments.

Lil Baby Opens Seafood Restaurant In Atlanta was originally published on hiphopwired.com