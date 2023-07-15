Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Enjoy A Tropical Vacation Together

Fan pages caught the couple enjoying lunch together while on vacation.

Published on July 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Lori Harvey’s whirlwind romance with actor Damson Idris is still going strong. The couple was spotted enjoying time together in the sun on the socialite’s Instagram Stories when she shared a quick glimpse of herself out to lunch with the “Snowfall” star.

After showing off her stunning glam the 26 year old model moved the camera over to her boo, who was sitting next to her at the restaurant during their lunch date.

For their fashionable date, the SKN by LH Ceo rocked a black bikini top which she paired with a $1,860 Emilio Pucci cable-knit lure gilet in camel and Local European parachute pants in black.

Fan pages shared videos of the couple enjoying their time in the sun. Check out the posts below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuv4vlpMzqx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuv4uWGudTs/?img_index=1

The romantic vacation comes after rumors circulated on the Internet just a few days ago that the couple had already called it quits after Lori was rumored to be having lunch with Migo star Quavo. Soon after, both Lori and Quavo shut down those rumors, with Lori explaining that she was actually out to lunch with her besties! And now it looks like Damson and Lori’s love is stronger than ever.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori and Damson’s romantic vacation?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

 

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Enjoy A Tropical Vacation Together  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close