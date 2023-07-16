Ari Lennox is without a doubt one of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to apply the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.
If there’s one thing that Ari is going to do, it’s serve a look! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it?
Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
