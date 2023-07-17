Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off her win as Best Breakout Athlete at this year’s ESPY Awards, LSU basketball champion Angel Reese announced a new foundation. She did so at the Variety and Sportico Sports and Entertainment Summit, her next stop after the ESPYs. While there, she talked to sports personality Taylor Rooks about her life and career.

Reese will kick off the Angel C. Reese Foundation with an event at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore on Aug. 19. She led the Panthers to four championships while attending school there. Her foundation will focus on providing opportunities to women and girls who are overlooked and underrepresented in education and business.

The foundation will provide programming, including financial literacy, basketball camps for those interested in the sport and scholarships for those who need assistance. The foundation will also provide ongoing support for its participants.

At the Back-to-School Giveback Block Party on Aug. 16, the foundation will hand out bookbags with school supplies including clothing food, hygiene products and other necessities.

Reese, who is known as the Bayou Barbie, amassed 1 million plus Instagram followers even before her team’s 102-85 championship victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, which drew 9.9 million viewers. Her rivalry with Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark generated renewed interest in women’s college basketball.

“It’s a blessing, honestly. I’ve kind of embraced it. People are watching me,” she told People. “I mean, it’s a fast life I’m living. I think I have to mature quickly. I’m going to learn from mistakes that I make, but I have a lot of great people around me that help me and I’m blessed to have them around me. I’m happy.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Reese winning Best Breakout Athlete at this year’s ESPY Awards.

Angel Reese Establishes Her Own Foundation To Empower Women And Girls was originally published on cassiuslife.com