NAACP Wants to End Legacy Admissions

Published on July 17, 2023

Harvard Asian Student Protest

Source: Demonstrators against Harvard University’s admission process hold signs and American flags while gathering during a protest at Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Photographer: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling against affirmative action has opened discussions on schools having legacy admissions.

After the ruling a non-profit organization in Boston filed a complaint claiming that Harvard’s legacy and donor-based admissions favors white students. Their complaint led to the NAACP called on 1,600 public and private universities across the country to end legacy admissions.

This makes sense. Why should a student get into the college because their parents went there? That should not get you into any school. Do you know what should get a student into a prestigious university like Harvard?

Their grades.

College should be about learning, and great students should not be left out of the best schools in the country because their mom or dad did not attend. They definitely should not be left out because of legacy admissions.

It simply does not make sense. The best students should be given the opportunities at these prestigious schools. Opportunities should not be bought by a student’s parents.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on legacy admissions, click the link below.

The post NAACP Wants to End Legacy Admissions appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

