Win $250 For Back-To-School Shopping & Summer Jam Tickets!

Published on August 8, 2023

BACK TO SCHOOL MUSIC SURVEY

POWER 107.5/106.3 wants to hook one of our listeners up with $250 for back-to-school shopping and Summer Jam tickets!

For your chance to win $250 from us plus Summer Jam tickets simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio!

Yep… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

