Win $250 From Us & $100 From DTLR For Back To School Shopping!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

POWER 107.5/106.3 wants to hook one of our listeners up with $250 PLUS $100 from DTLR for back-to-school shopping!

The was we all been kicking it this summer we know SOMEBODY could use those couple dollas!

For your chance to win $250 from us plus $100 from DTLR simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio!

Yep… that’s it!