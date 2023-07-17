Listen Live
Win $250 From Us & $100 From DTLR For Back To School Shopping!

Published on July 17, 2023

POWER 107.5/106.3 wants to hook one of our listeners up with $250 PLUS $100 from DTLR for back-to-school shopping!

The was we all been kicking it this summer we know SOMEBODY could use those couple dollas!

For your chance to win $250 from us plus $100 from DTLR simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio!

Yep… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $250 FROM POWER AND $100 FROM DTLR!

Win $250

