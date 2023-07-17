It’s been almost two years since the tragic death of Young Dolph, and now the two men charged with his murder will have their day in court as a trial date was set Friday (July 14).
According to The Grio, a judge has set a trial date of March 11, 2024 for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith for the shooting of Young Dolph near a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17, 2021. Both Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge they’ve been hit with, but they’re not the only men charged in connection with the 2021 killing.
The Grio reports:
Jermarcus Johnson, the half brother of Justin Johnson, pleaded guilty June 9 to three counts of accessory after the fact, and he could testify at the trial.
Suspects In Young Dolph’s Murder To Stand Trial In March Of 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
About Damn Time: Ciara Joins IMG Models
-
Win $250 From Us & $100 From DTLR For Back To School Shopping!