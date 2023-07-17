Reorganize Your Home:
Set Intentions:
Make a list that represents your desires in detail. Take time to write your intentions on a piece of paper. Be sure that you are clear, concise and as specific as you can make them.
Light a Candle:
When you let light into your home, you let light into your life. Focus on your blessings and meditate to bring about your desires.
The post Here are 3 Ways to Celebrate the New Moon in Cancer appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
