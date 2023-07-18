John Calipari & His Kentucky Wildcats Practice & Live It Up At Drake’s $100M Toronto Mansion

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Being friends with Drake has its perks. Just ask John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats college basketball program.

Spotted on HipHopDX, legendary college basketball coach John Calipari isn’t shy about taking advantage of his decades-long relationship with the Canadian Hip-Hop star.

While he is on tour with 21 Savage, Drake invited Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program to practice at his $100 million mansion that features a basketball court called “The Sanctuary” while using Drizzy’s massive pool to help beat the unprecedented Canadian heat.

Rocking his OVO polo because you have to be rocking Drake’s gear while at his crib, Calipari shared a video of himself and his Wildcats enjoying time at the pool after practice.

“Alright, we’re at Drake’s relaxing,” Cal flexed in a video shared on his Twitter account.’ “Really wish you were with us. What is that? Is that a hotel? Oh my gosh, and here comes goofballs. You would think these are a bunch of 18-year-olds. I ain’t going in,” while “Having Our Way” played in the background.

In other videos shared on the Kentucky Wildcats Twitter account, forward Tre Mitchell revealed that his favorite Drake record is “Champagne Poetry” off his 2021 project, Certified Lover Boy.

Why Were The Kentucky Wildcats Up North?

HipHopDX reports the team was fresh off winning the gold medal while competing in the Global Jam tournament, so that should qualify all suspicions as to why the Kentucky Wildcats were north of the border.

We’re sure even though Drake is currently breaking fan’s hearts and pockets during his tour; he is secretly hating he is not at his crib practicing with the Wildcats so he could get some revenge following the poor layup performance when Coach Cal let him cosplay as a player for a day.

Never forget!

