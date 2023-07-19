Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most beloved rappers will finally have his story told. Showtime is producing a documentary on Biz Markie titled All Up In The Biz.

As spotted on HipHopDX the late-great MC’s life and career will be explored in a feature film. Directed by Sacha Jenkins, All Up In The Biz intends to shine “a spotlight on the life and rhymes of the ‘clown prince of hip-hop’, Biz Markie, best known for his Top 40 hit, “Just a Friend.” A who’s who of legends like rappers Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh and actor/comedian Tracy Morgan share how Markie’s playful approach to the genre made him a hip-hop icon and left an indelible mark in the world of music.”

Jenkins made it clear why the “Vapors” talent was so special in a formal statement. “Biz Markie is the pure essence of Hip Hop,” he explained. “He believed in [it], he lived it, he harnessed its powers. Most people don’t know that he used those powers to power up some of the culture’s greatest poets and then some. I was fortunate to meet with Biz when he was alive so to have the opportunity to bring him back to life now that he isn’t here … it’s a special film.”

In April 2020 Biz Markie was hospitalized due to complications from Type 2 Diabetes. He lost his fight on July 16, 2021. You can see the trailer for All Up In The Biz below.

Showtime To Release Biz Markie Documentary ‘All Up In The Biz’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com