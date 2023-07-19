Las Vegas Police Search Home In Connection To Death Of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The death of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur remains unsolved but a development in the case sparked an investigation that might uncover additional details. Las Vegas police say they searched a local home and also mentioned a person of interest allegedly connected to 2Pac and his tragic passing.

Local outlet KLAS reports that Las Vegas police detectives entered a home this past Monday (July 17) after presenting a search warrant in Henderson, Nev. The warrant also had a name of an individual named Duane Davis, who also goes under the alias Keffe D.

According to sources speaking to the outlet, the warrant was to obtain any information, including notes, photos, and the like, in connection to 2Pac’s 1996 shooting death. The list of items taken from the home is not known to the public.

The home in question is currently occupied by unnamed residents who reportedly told reporters to leave their property and also seemingly threatened violence after those individuals sought to seek out any information into the search and ongoing investigation.

2Pac died after he was shot on September 7 of 1996 after leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. The rapper and actor succumbed to his wounds on September 13 of the same year.

