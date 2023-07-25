Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A recent report from WalletHub ranked the most and least educated cities across the country, and a certain Central Ohio town has a new set of bragging rights over its in-state brethren.

WalletHub graded 150 metro areas in the United States. Of the 150, each was assigned an overall ranking. Among the factors included in their research were the number of adults with high school diplomas, and the number of adults with a college education.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to WalletHub, Ann Harbor, Michigan is the most educated city in the country. San Jose, California, and Washington D.C. round out the top three most educated areas in the United States.

But, what about Ohio?

Columbus, with a ranking of 42 overall, is the most educated city in Ohio. Cincinnati, with a ranking of 62, was the second most educated area in the state. Dayton-Kettering was the only other area that made it into the top half, with a ranking of 66.

On the flip side, Akron (79), Cleveland-Elyria (85), and Toledo (103), all struggled, falling into the bottom half of the rankings. More troublesome than that was Canton-Massilon (129), Huntington-Ashland (134), and Youngstown-Warren-Boardman (135) all falling into the bottom 14%.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Here Are The Most and Least Educated Cities In Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com