Here Are The Most and Least Educated Cities In Ohio

A recent report from WalletHub ranked the most and least educated cities across the country, and a certain Central Ohio town has a new set of bragging rights over its in-state brethren.
WalletHub graded 150 metro areas in the United States. Of the 150, each was assigned an overall ranking. Among the factors included in their research were the number of adults with high school diplomas, and the number of adults with a college education.
According to WalletHub, Ann Harbor, Michigan is the most educated city in the country. San Jose, California, and Washington D.C. round out the top three most educated areas in the United States.
But, what about Ohio?
Columbus, with a ranking of 42 overall, is the most educated city in Ohio. Cincinnati, with a ranking of 62, was the second most educated area in the state. Dayton-Kettering was the only other area that made it into the top half, with a ranking of 66.
On the flip side, Akron (79), Cleveland-Elyria (85), and Toledo (103), all struggled, falling into the bottom half of the rankings. More troublesome than that was Canton-Massilon (129), Huntington-Ashland (134), and Youngstown-Warren-Boardman (135) all falling into the bottom 14%.
