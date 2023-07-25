Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra At Drake Gets Offered ‘Playboy’ Deal

We all know that everyone loves Drake. But one fan’s love in particular went viral after she went old school with it and threw her bra to the singer during one of his shows at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York just last week.
According to TMZ, 21-year-old Veronica Correia became the talk of the town after she blessed the King of The North with a parting gift and threw her size 36G bra on stage to which Drake jokingly told the crowd, “Locate this woman immediately.” Numbers don’t lie, right?
Locate the woman they did and now she’s getting offers to put her God given assets on display for the world to see, and she just might do it.
TMZ reports:
