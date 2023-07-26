Kevin Spacey named has been finally been cleared after years of claims that potentially ruined his career. Oscar-winning actor has been cleared of all charges after a four-week trial in London on claims of sexual assault. The 64 year-old Hollywood star had tears in his eyes as he was acquitted by a Southwark Crown court. Spacey was found not guilty of several counts of sexual assault and other related sexual offenses.
Social media users were shocked to learn of the news and immediately were in awe.
Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Win $250 From Us & $100 From DTLR For Back To School Shopping!
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]