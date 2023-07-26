Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is the queen of spoofs. Her latest Barbie skit is packed with fun animation and giving sexy Barbie.

Kandi Burruss Is Sexy Barbie

Kandi Burruss took a break from her hilarious social media spoofs, but the Grammy award-winning actress is back with a good one she went all out for. The RHOA reality star hopped on her Instagram to give us a sexy Barbie spoof, and we are eating it all up. In the reel, Kandi posed in the Barbie toy box with her name written at the top and her brand, “Bedroom Kandi Edition,” sprawled at the bottom. To the tunes of rapper Latto’s song “Rip Me Out The Plastic,” the singer/actress strikes different robotic poses as she mouths the lyrics to the music while changing into different pink looks.

Kandi’s first look includes a soft pink crop jacket, bra, and tie-up skirt. Her second is a hot pink corset top and pink latex leggings. The artist then jumps into a pink latex skirt set, and her final look is a pink latex bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline. All the outfits are true to Kandi’s alluring nature, accentuating the star’s curves to a tee. Kandi pairs her ensembles with platinum blonde Barbie hair, icy blue eye contacts, and popping pink accessories. Kandi’s captioned the reel with, “They thought that I was gon fall off I hate to give you bad news…..More #KandiSpoofs coming. Turn on your post notifications!” Her followers were cheering her on in the comment section praising her creativity. “Another, Kandi, Kontent Queen, Production,” penned one follower.

Although Kandi is a triple threat in the entertainment industry, the X-scape group member has become quite popular with her Instagram celebrity impressions that are usually hilarious and on-point. We can’t wait to see her next impression!

Kandi Burruss Posted A Barbie Spoof And We Are Here For The Sexy Pink Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com