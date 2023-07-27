Former US Intel Officer Confirms UFO’s & Aliens Are Real, Allegedly

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After decades of speculation and conspiracy theories galore, an ex-intel officer for the United States of America finally revealed that yes, the U.S. has UFO technology and extraterrestrial bodies in their possession, but apparently no one cares in 2023.

According to AFP, the historic revelation happened yesterday (July 27) when David Grusch spoke to a congressional committee and confirmed that the U.S. not only recovered crashed UFO’s and the “biologicals” that piloted them, but are also reverse-engineering their tech at their government bases. While he was still hesitant to go into detail about what he knows exactly (he doesn’t want to disappear), he did say that most of what we assumed about UFO’s (a.k.a UAPs) and our governements involvement in covering them up is true and he and others have been threatened about talking about what they know.

AFP reports:

Pressed for details in the course of the hearing, Grusch repeatedly said he could not comment in a public setting because the information is classified.

He said the US government is hiding information on UAPs not only from the public but from Congress, and that he personally interviewed people with direct knowledge of non-human craft.

“My testimony is based on information I’ve been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony,” Grusch told lawmakers.

Unfortunately for Grusch, outside of his own testimony he himself could not provide of this evidence.

Still, the whistleblower decided it was time he reveal to congress what he knows on the subject, though naturally we’ll probably never get to see the pictures and other forms of evidence that would surely prove that there are aliens amongst us. Whether or not they’re actually working within our government on some X-File‘s sh*t is anyone’s guess, but they probably are.

What do y’all think of David Grusch’s testimony to congress? Let us know in the comments section below.

