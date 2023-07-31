Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In Elon Musk‘s ever-changing vision to alter the state of X, formerly known as Twitter, he’s ruffling feathers again.

This time it’s got nothing to do with changing the name or adding a limit to viewing tweets, but an account he’s reinstated.

Kanye West is back.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk reinstated the embattled rapper’s account under the pretense that he steers clear of using any antisemitic or any other hateful language.

West not only got his account back but he’s also got a golden check mark next to his name. However, before thinking Ye got some sort of special treatment, Twitter’s Help Center reserves the badge and other small profile changes for special accounts like brands, which it views Ye’s profile as.

“Any organization that purchases a subscription to Verified Organizations will receive a gold checkmark and square avatar if they are a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and square avatar if they are a governmental or multilateral organization,” the page reads.

The end of West’s ban comes about eight months after his account was pulled for antisemitic rhetoric. In December he tweeted a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David and prior to that he tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On Jewish People.”

Musk touts himself as a “free speech absolutist” but even he clearly has his limits as to what hate gets spewed on Twitter after he purchased the company for $44 billion in 2022. He gave Ye chances, but he continued to violate his wishes.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” he said of the rapper at the time.

See how social media’s reacting to Musk renaming Twitter to X below.

Kanye West Is Back On X (Formerly Known As Twitter) After Elon Musk Reinstates Profile was originally published on cassiuslife.com