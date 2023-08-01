Cin Cin: Celebrate National Spritz Day With Spritz Society

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The summer season is still upon us in the States and few drinks are refreshing or necessary during this time as the spritz. Today (August 1) is National Spritz Day, and Spritz Society has you covered with a ready-to-drink cocktail to help you celebrate.

National Spritz Day and its origins are hard to nail down, much like holidays of this sort, but August 1 is a good time for it as summer will be out of here in a month and a half and the Spritz is a classic cocktail of the season.

The origin of the Spritz dates back to the 1800s in Italy, according to reports from the likes of Venice Insider Guide and other similar sources.

From Venice Insider Guide (thanks, all!):

If you ever tried the Spritz, you have probably drunk the Aperol Spritz. However, do you know that this is not the only version you can find in Italy?

The history of the Spritz starts in the late XVIII century, in Northern Italy. Actually in the Veneto region where Venice is.

At that time this area was part of the Austro Hungarian Empire.

In German, the word Spritz means “to splash”: Austrian soldiers gave this name, Spritz, to the Italian wine they drank. As they found it too strong, in fact, they used to mix it with water. A splash of it, of course.

The drink changed over time and now it is no longer wine mixed with a splash of water.

Of course, many have heard of the Aperol Spritz, certainly the of the best aperitivo drinks to start a night and works equally well as a refresher.

Spritz Society, realizing that there was space for pre-made canned spritz to join the growing RTD market, has a variety of five pleasing flavors that can be punched up with a shot of spirit or enjoyed on its own over ice and a customary wine glass. The brand’s offering is made with white wine and comes in peach, grapefruit, blood orange, pineapple, and lemon. Each 8.4 oz can clock in at 6% ABV.

Spritz Society also has a new collaboration release with the famous Claussen Pickles brand.

As mentioned above, you can punch up your can of Spritz Society and the brand was gracious enough to share with us a recipe from Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, N.Y. Each weekend, Canoe Place Inn hosts “Spritz Sundays” and has an array of spritz cocktails. Below, we feature the Tropical Breeze.

Tropical Breeze

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila (we suggest a blanco)

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Thai Bird Chili

4 oz Spritz Society Pineapple

Directions:

Add all ingredients except the Spritz Society Pineapple to a shaker. Add ice and shake for 2 minutes. Strain over fresh ice into a glass. Top with Spritz Society Pineapple. Garnish with a lime wedge

“Two of my favorite summertime cocktails are spritzes and spicy margaritas. The Tropical Breeze is the perfect combination of the two classics. The beautiful, sweet and refreshing notes of the Spritz Society Pineapple complement spicy rich round notes of the Thai bird chili and Tequila. It’s a must try!” – Meaghan Levy, Director of Food & Beverage at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages.

We’ll be trying out Spritz Society ourselves soon and will report back with our findings. To learn more about the brand, click here.

Happy National Spritz Day.

Photo: Spritz Society

