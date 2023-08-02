RHOA Star Sheree Whitfield Drops A Sneak Peek Of New SHE By Sheree On Instagram

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Is “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield coming in ‘haute’? According to a new outfit posted on her Instagram feed, the SHE By Sheree designer just may be.

This week, Sheree dropped what appears to be a new piece from her athleisure-centered fashion line SHE By Sheree. The set is a cute bubble gum pink two-piece bra and tights set with a blue monogram design.

The 53-year-old TV personality premiered the piece in a two-picture Instagram carousel. In the post, Sheree poses in what looks to be a design studio with her brand logo on the wall and additional sweat suit pieces from her line in the foreground.

Some of Sheree’s current cast mates and RHOA friends jumped in her comment section, loving the new set. “i need this one,” commented Porscha (Williams) Guobadia. “Looking amazing girlfriend! ” wrote Claudia Jordan.

Sheree captioned the recent post with a nod to rapper Caresha Romeka Brownlee, writing, “Hating ho*s got me in they mouth more than hookah tips”– @yungmiami305 . Sheree’s message to her haters seems to be clear.

Her choice of words is interesting amid recent news of NeNe Leakes’ refusal to call Sheree a “star” of the RHOA franchise. In an interview with Carlos King, Nene said that she didn’t think the [Bravo] network “valued Sheree” and that Sheree “wasn’t the most exciting person in the world.”

But like most RHOA stars, Sheree Whitfield is not a stranger to controversy. And neither is her fashion line.

Sheree first introduced SHE By Sheree in 2022. The launch was highly anticipated and came nearly 15 years after initial talks of the collection. The line, however, seemingly fell flat following Sheree’s first showing and social media backlash saying the line featured clothing found on common fast fashion sites.

Sheree’s recent post, however, is a look into the brand’s future and what is upcoming in her fashion collection. In a follow-up post, the fitness enthusiast asks her fans what colors they want to see the casual set in. Check out the SHE By Sheree outfit below, and let us know what you think.

RHOA Star Sheree Whitfield Drops A Sneak Peek Of New SHE By Sheree On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com