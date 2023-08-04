Pote Baby, CEO Trayle & Ken Carson Selected As Amp’s Breakout Stars For ‘The Come Up’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon’s live interaction radio app, AMP, has officially announced the three selected standout stars for their new emerging artist program The Come Up, shining the spotlight on Atlanta rappers Pote Baby, CEO Trayle, and Ken Carson.

According to the announcement, as part of the program, the three selected artists will be featured in a series of three mini-documentaries developed and directed by Atlanta creative Cam Kirk, which gives viewers an up-close look at the journey of the selected artists as the next generation in Atlanta Hip-Hop.

The inaugural episode of the documentary highlights Pote Baby, who shared that his creative vision is to bridge the gap between Savannah and the global entertainment world by opening up recording studios, live performance venues, art spaces, and movie theatres in his hometown.

“I grew up seeing Trick Daddy, Wayne, and Camoflauge represent the ghetto and the south in a fly way,” Pote Baby said in a statement, “So it’s dope to get a chance to do the same thing for the next generation.”

Developed by Amp, in collaboration with Kenny Burns, The Come Up launched with a focus on Atlanta-based Hip-Hop talent, featuring live music and discussion-based radio shows on Amp hosted by Burns, Big Bank, DJ Kash, Paige Shari, Su Solo, and hip-hop fans across the platform.

“The A has it all — artists that sing, rap, and dance, and rappers that are actual rock stars!” Kenny Burns said in a statement. “Fans have been gathering live on Amp to weigh in on their favorite new artists in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, and we’re excited to highlight CEO Trayle, Ken Carson, and Pote Baby as part of The Come Up because they represent this new wave of diverse talent rising up in the city today.”

In addition to being featured in the Cam Kirk docuseries, to help amplify their music, each artist will receive opportunities to be interviewed on fan-favorite Amp shows such as The Daily Cannon with Nick Cannon, and Rotation Radio with Gabe P and Nyla Symone, along with promotional support across Amazon Music and Amp and inclusion on “The Come Up” playlist on Amazon Music.

“I’m excited to be part of an opportunity that highlights emerging artists from my city,” selected artist Ken Carson said in a statement. “Atlanta’s always had the best sound in music and I’m happy to be a part of that. We’re not stopping anytime soon.”

Check out episode one of The Come Up docuseries below.

Pote Baby, CEO Trayle & Ken Carson Selected As Amp’s Breakout Stars For ‘The Come Up’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com