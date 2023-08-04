Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

RUN DMC, one of the most influential acts in the history of American Hip Hop culture, has announced a pop-up and art installation experience in partnership with adidas Originals, coming to New York City August 9th – August 12th. Coinciding with the group’s August 11th return to headline the Hip-Hop 50 Live Concert, the pop-up will give fans access to merchandise from Barriers Worldwide and the Crate NY in addition to coolers in partnership with Igloo and other RUN DMC novelty merchandise items.

The pop-up will be open to the public August 10th thru August 12th from 11am – 7pm with tunes from well-known hip-hop DJ Skratchbastid and appearances from both Rev. Run and DMC. The four (4) day pop-up is produced by Geneius Creative Agency (founded by RUN DMC’s Creative Director Eazuus), and Bravado (Universal Music Group’s industry-leading merchandise and brand management company), whilst fabrication build-out is produced by Native Construx, LLC.

Run DMC Heads Art Expo Honoring Hip Hop Anniversary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com