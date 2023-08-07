Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith will pay homage to 50 years of Hip-Hop through a special capsule collection featuring the staple Fly Girl accessory, bamboo doorknocker earrings.

Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith, The Poster Girls For Fly Girl Style

Hip-Hop represents more than just music. It’s a revolution that birthed a plethora of things, including classic styles that laid the blueprint for the many sought-after trends in the fashion industry. Two pioneers of the “Fly Girl” Hip-Hop style, Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith, celebrate the genre’s legacy with a unique capsule collection that will drop on National Hip-Hop Day (August 11) under their brand, Sister Love.

Simone I. Smith is the ultimate Around the Way Girl and knows something about the original Fly Girl style. Her now husband, LL COOL J, gifted her with her first pair of triangle doorknocker earrings; since then, gold hoops have been her go-to accessory. Mary J. Blige has played a notable role in shaping the Hip-Hop Fly Girl style. The “Real Love” songstress burst on the music scene with her bamboo earrings, combat boots, and jazzy ensembles, laying the fashion foundation for female artists who came after her.

Doorknocker earrings are not only a fad. They are a part of a style revolution that was the score to the most prominent music genre. Blige and Smith aim to commemorate the Hip-Hop era by recreating these staple earrings that were initially an expression of culture and style but are now a Hip-Hop treasure. “We decided on these earring styles for Hip-hop 50 because these earrings were the most popular- specifically the triangle hoops (what we call Tri-Bams)- and the ones that every girl from the projects and female rappers wore! Hip-hop culture always influences the designs for Sister Love- these are the earrings we wore growing up and are still wearing today,” said Blige.

The collection consists of classic rope and bamboo doorknockers with an added nameplate (‘Fly Girl’ and ‘Hip-Hop’). They will be available on Friday, August 11, at www.sisterlovemjb.com.

Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com